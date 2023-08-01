Strawberry squad prevails over St John’s, qualifies for Subroto Cup

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 31

Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, qualified for the Subroto Cup, to be held in New Delhi, by defeating St John’s High School, Sector 26, in the final of the boys’ U-14 Pre-Subroto Cup. The final of the qualifier was held at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 22.

Strawberry lads recorded a 4-3 win over their rivals to qualify for the main edition of the tournament. The match remained goalless in the stipulated 70 minutes. In the tie-break, Strawberry lads held their nerves. Kanwar, Ekansh, Vansh and Dhruv converted the spot kick for the winners, while Mayank, Aditya and Suveer netted one for the St John’s team.

GMSSS-22 in semis

In the girls’ category, hosts GMSSS, Sector 22, reached the semifinals by logging a 3-1 win over GMSSS, Khuda Lahora. Sakashi netted a brace for the winning side. She netted the first goal in the 25th minute, followed by another in the 35th minute. Muskan pulled off a goal in the 42nd minute to reduce the margin to 1-2 for Khuda Lahora, but Vanshika extended the lead to 3-1 in the 45th minute. In another match, St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, ousted GMSSS, Dhanas, 5-0. Getanshi (11th, 15th, 21st) scored a hat-trick, while Vanshika (26th) and Noya (31st) added one each to the tally.

GMHS-36 register win

Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) lads representing Government Model High School, Sector 36, recorded a 5-0 win over Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, in the boys’ U-17 category. The match was held at GMSSS, Sector 37.

Tinex, Vivek, Hip Jyoti, Kag Kon and Abinabh scored a goal each for the winning side. After the match, the coach of Sector 26 team submitted a written objection alleging ineligible players representing the Sector 36 team.

The department, however, claimed to have found no authentic proof in support of the allegation and gave a clean chit to the Sector 36 outfit. In another match, GMSSS, Sector 37, recorded a 4-0 win over St Soldier School, Sector 28. Mukul scored two goals, while Ujjwal and Paras netted a goal each.