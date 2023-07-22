Stray Canine Menace: Days after stray dogs bit 2 in Sec 28, house help attacked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

In yet another attack by stray dogs, a domestic help was bitten by a pack of canines in Sector 28-A this morning. Ram Kali (37), who stepped out of her house around 7.20 am, was chased and attacked by more than five stray dogs.

Passersby rescued her from the ferocious canines, said her husband Bir Chand, who works as a cook. Ram Kali, who was left traumatised, was going to a neighbour’s house when she was bitten on the leg by the dogs.

This was not the first such incident in the area. A resident claimed the same pack of dogs had attacked several others too. Earlier this month, two women were attacked by stray dogs in Sector 28 in separate incidents.

A resident said aggressive canines were roaming freely. It was high time the MC act against these, he said.

A number of dog bite cases have been reported in the sector in the recent past. Residents say despite this, the civic body has failed to take any concrete action to prevent such incidents. Residents are now living in fear. These canines are offered food outside a dhaba. Besides attacking walkers, stray dogs are often seen chasing cyclists and motorists.

No stopping ferocious canines

July 4, 2023: A pack of dogs attacks Sunita Aggarwal in Sector 28. She was bitten by three or four dogs, also got her spine injured

July 2: Anita Aggarwal, out on a morning walk, attacked by the same pack outside a park in Sector 28; she fell, got her right hand injured

November, 2022: Anita Goyal attacked by four strays, while ADS Gill was attacked by a stray dog in front of his house in the same locality Prior to that, Parvesh Sharma and Lalit Mohan were also attacked