Stray canine menace: Sec 28 residents live in fear of stray dogs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

A number of cases of stray dog bite have surfaced at Sector 28-A. According to residents, Dr Sandhu, a senior citizen, had been attacked twice by dogs sometime ago. Anita Goyal was attacked by four stray canines in November last year, while ADS Gill was attacked by a stray dog in front of his house.

Lalit Mohan was attacked by dogs about a year ago. He got his spine fractured during the attack and had remained bed-ridden for nearly seven months. Parvesh Sharma was attacked by canines in April last year.

“All residents here are living in fear of stray dogs. These canines are offered food outside a dhaba. These not only attacked local residents but also chased motorists, leading to accidents,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, the husband of a victim, who was attacked by stray dogs a few days back.

“Dogcatchers of the MC did not take away these dogs, citing law provisions. What is the point, people continue to be attacked largely by the same pack of dogs. The MC claims they have sterilised the canines. It is of no use for us,” he added.