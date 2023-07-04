Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

Morning walk proved a harrowing experience for two women as they were attacked by a pack of dogs in Sector 28 in two days. Anita Aggarwal had gone for a walk at 5:35 am last week. When she was right outside a public park, a pack of 10 dogs chased and attacked her. As she tried to save her, she fell and got her right hand injured.

“Are parks for humans or dogs? We are scared of stepping out of our houses. Why cannot there be separate parks for dogs like in foreign countries,” asked the victim while talking to Chandigarh Tribune. A day later, the same pack of dogs attacked her neighbour, Sunita Aggarwal. She was bitten by three or four dogs on the hand and leg inside the park. She also got her spine hurt during the canine attack. “These fierce dogs keep roaming around and may target others,” she said.

Sanjeev Aggawal, a family member of the victim, said the dog catchers made a fun of the incident while asking the victims to identify the most aggressive canines that bit them. “The dogcatchers made light of the incident saying that the canines were not attacking us, so how could these bite others," added Sanjeev. Aggressive canines can still be seen roaming streets as the MC dogcatchers show their inability to take these away or take any action citing law. Residents said more people could be the target of the same pack of dogs.