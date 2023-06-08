Stray cattle menace continues to plague Panchkula

Our Correspondent

Panchkula, June 7

The Panchkula city continues to grapple with the never-ending stray cattle menace that has created multiple issues for residents.

Stray cows roaming on roads have led to numerous accidents and unsanitary conditions due to accumulation of dung. Stray cattle scavenge food at dumping grounds. Despite efforts of the authorities concerned that include providing monthly aid to gaushalas (cow shelters) and establishing a cow task force, the problem persists and has left city residents frustrated.

Rakesh Aggarwal, a Sector 12-A resident, said, “Hollow statements and promises are made every year. The cow task force reportedly purchased vehicles for catching stray animals. But some of these vehicles have remained unused for several years. There is no data available on the number of stray cattle caught by the task force or what has happened to them after these were caught.”

The issue particularly dominates the trans-Ghaggar area, including Sectors 20, 23 and 25. Yogender Kwatra, a Sector 20 resident, said, “Opening numerous gaushalas and nandishalas (shelters for bulls) is sheer waste of our money. Stray cattle continue to roam on every road in Panchkula, particularly in sectors near the Ghaggar River.”

While expressing concern for the safety of elderly and children, Dev Raj Sharma, a Sector 19 resident, said, “It is risky for them to enjoy a normal evening walk as stray cattle roam streets. It seems that the authorities are running a business on public grounds as gaushalas are used to sell milk.”

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said four new gaushalas had been opened in the city. He said each gaushala would be accommodating approximately 1,500 heads of cattle. He said there were plans to construct nandishalas in the near future. He said, “Around 3,000 cattle have been caught and relocated to gaushalas in Panchkula.”