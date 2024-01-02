Stray dog bites 6-year-old in face at Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 1

A stray dog bit a six-year-old boy in the face here yesterday. The boy was going to get groceries from a shop near his house.

His father, Amlesh, a resident of Madanpur village, Sector 23, said he was at work when the incident took place. He said his six-year-old son, Avneesh, had gone to a nearby shop to buy groceries in the afternoon around 1 pm. “The stray dog came from nowhere and bit him in the face. The dog pulled off flesh from his face,” he said.

The family took the boy to the government hospital in Sector 6. “The doctors administered three injections. They asked us to go to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, or the Government Multi-speciality Hospital, Sector 16, in Chandigarh for further treatment. The boy was discharged from the hospital the same day,” he said.

