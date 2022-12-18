Stray dog mauls 2 kids in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 17

A stray dog mauled a woman and two children at Rauni Mohalla here today. The injured, Pooja and both children, were vaccinated at the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital.

Residents complained that the number of stray dogs had increased in the area in the past two years. This is not the first time that dogs have bitten people. “We have complained to the municipal council several times, but in vain,” they said.

Municipal Council president Ashu Upaneja said, “A team will be sent to the area to catch the dog. Campaigns to catch stray dogs are launched by the municipal council from time to time. Stray dogs will be caught, sterilised and released soon.”