Stray dog mauls 2 kids in Mohali

Mohali, December 17
A stray dog mauled a woman and two children at Rauni Mohalla here today. The injured, Pooja and both children, were vaccinated at the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital.
Residents complained that the number of stray dogs had increased in the area in the past two years. This is not the first time that dogs have bitten people. “We have complained to the municipal council several times, but in vain,” they said.
Municipal Council president Ashu Upaneja said, “A team will be sent to the area to catch the dog. Campaigns to catch stray dogs are launched by the municipal council from time to time. Stray dogs will be caught, sterilised and released soon.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...