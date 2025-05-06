Stray dog sterilisation drive begins in Zirakpur

The Zirakpur Municipal Council began the dog sterlisation drive after almost a year-long hiatus with a four-member team catching stray dogs in Hermitage Park Society of Dhakoli today morning.

On Day 1, nine strays were caught from Dhakoli area. Residents expressed relief as incidents of dogbites are on the rise. In Dera Bassi Bhagat Singh Nagar and Balaji Nagar, two cases of dog bites were reported yesterday. A child Saahil was bitten in bhagat Singh Nagar in street No. 4. In Balaji Nagar, an eight- year-old son of Raman Kumar was bitten recently.

Incidents of dog bites have been on the rise in Zirakpur, Baltana, Dhakoli, Peermuchhala, VIP Road and Lohgarh area. In January this year, five persons, including two children, were bitten by a stray dog in the Lohgarh area of Zirakpur. The sterilisation of dogs was halted in September 2024 as the organisation hired to sterlise dogs had not been able to get a no-objection certificate.