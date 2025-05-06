DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Stray dog sterilisation drive begins in Zirakpur

Stray dog sterilisation drive begins in Zirakpur

Incidents of dog bites have been on the rise in Zirakpur, Baltana, Dhakoli, Peermuchhala
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 03:30 AM May 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Nine strays were caught from Dhakoli area.
Advertisement

The Zirakpur Municipal Council began the dog sterlisation drive after almost a year-long hiatus with a four-member team catching stray dogs in Hermitage Park Society of Dhakoli today morning.

On Day 1, nine strays were caught from Dhakoli area. Residents expressed relief as incidents of dogbites are on the rise. In Dera Bassi Bhagat Singh Nagar and Balaji Nagar, two cases of dog bites were reported yesterday. A child Saahil was bitten in bhagat Singh Nagar in street No. 4. In Balaji Nagar, an eight- year-old son of Raman Kumar was bitten recently.

Incidents of dog bites have been on the rise in Zirakpur, Baltana, Dhakoli, Peermuchhala, VIP Road and Lohgarh area. In January this year, five persons, including two children, were bitten by a stray dog in the Lohgarh area of Zirakpur. The sterilisation of dogs was halted in September 2024 as the organisation hired to sterlise dogs had not been able to get a no-objection certificate.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper