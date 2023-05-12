Stray dogs bite 5 at Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi: Five residents of Bhankharpur, including two children, were bitten by stray dogs on Thursday. Villagers said two dogs bit and injured 12-year-old girl Shavi and 14-year-old boy Varnpreet Singh, a class VIII student, near a playground. Also, Manjit Kaur was bitten by a dog. Two more persons were attacked by the dogs at the village. TNS

1 held with 30 liquor boxes

Chandigarh: The Crime Branch has arrested a man for smuggling liquor from the city to Punjab. Gurpreet Singh (29), a resident of Sangrur, was nabbed from a checkpoint in Sector 20. On search, 30 boxes of liquor were seized. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. He was arrested and later bailed out. TNS

Chain snatched at Dhanas

Chandigarh: A person snatched a “mangalsutra” in Dhanas. The complainant reported that the incident took place in the EWS colony on April 29. The police have registered a case at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Youth held on charge of theft

Chandigarh: The police have arrested 19-year-old Rohit for stealing a camera and a mobile phone from a house in his neighbourhood. Govinda, a resident of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra, reported that Rohit, alias Bagar, and Happy, alias Champ, allegedly stole the camera and the phone from his house. TNS

Brass items stolen from factory

Chandigarh: Thieves stole eight bags of brass items weighing about 350 kg from a factory at the Industrial Area, Phase II. Harvinder Singh Khan reported that the thieves entered the factory through the roof on the night of May 7. The police have registered a case at the Sector 31 police station and started investigation. TNS

Drugs: Nigerian gets 12-year jail

Mohali: A local court sentenced a Nigerian national, Mmesoma, to 12 years in jail after convicting him in a case registered under the NDPS Act in the year 2018. A fine of Rs 1.5 lakh has been imposed on him. A total of 470-gm heroin was recovered from the 23-year-old resident of TDI, Landran. TNS

One arrested for impersonation

Panchkula: A resident of Rajasthan has been arrested for impersonation in the physical test during ITBP recruitment at Sector 26 on May 10. The suspect was identified as Kartar Singh. The police said they got a tip-off about the suspect impersonating a candidate in the physical test for the posts of constable. He was arrested. A case under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC was registered against him. TNS

Three held for creating ruckus

Panchkula: The police on Wednesday arrested three persons for creating a ruckus at a public place. The suspects have been identified as Surjit Singh, Sanjeev, alias Sanju, and Praveen Kumar, all residents of Chandimandir.