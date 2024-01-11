Stray dogs on prowl, 2 bitten

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 10

A 79-year-old man was bitten by a stray dog near Sector 56 this morning. Ali Hussain was going to the nearby mosque when the stray dog bit him in the leg.

Passersby rescued the elderly man. He suffered three bite marks above knee of the left leg. The victim’s kin took him to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, for vaccination.

Local residents said they heard about dog bite cases every day. Stray dogs attack elderly persons, children and women, and also chase two-wheeler riders.

The residents said officials of the Municipal Corporation were doing nothing to contain the menace.

Meanwhile, two stray dogs bit 45-year-old Anil Thakur on the leg near his house in Phase 11 here. He was going on his two-wheeler for some work around 11 am today when two stray dogs attacked him and left him wounded. He fell off the two-wheeler as the dogs attacked him.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali