Stray menace: 55-yr-old man succumbs

A 55-year-old man, the sole earning hand of the family, succumbed to his injuries today getting caught up in a fight of stray cattle on December 22.

Deceased Surinderpal Singh, a resident of Balaji Nagar was a plumber by profession. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a house in the street, which shows Surinderpal passing by on his bicycle. The fight between the stray animals caused him to lose his balance and hit an electric pole, sustaining serious injuries on head and a fractured leg. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he later died.

Deceased’s son, Harpreet Singh, has demanded a compensation from the Municipal Council. MC Executive Officer Ravneet Singh said that the matter is being investigated.