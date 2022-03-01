Stray menace: MC to rework bylaws on pets

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 28

To check the stray dog menace, the Municipal Corporation has decided to rework its bylaws on pets with an eye on the Goa model. Goa is first in the country to be declared a rabies-controlled state.

Protest during National Anthem AAP councillor Prem Lata stood in protest even during the National Anthem in the MC House on Monday.

After the House proceedings got over, all councillors stood up for the National Anthem. However, in the middle of the anthem, the AAP leader raised both her hands holding a placard against the privatisation of the UT Electricity Department.

“Such behaviour is not expected from an elected representative, that too inside the assembly hall,” said BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu.

“We will rework the pet bylaws. We will include features from Goa, which has done exemplary work and is a rabies-free state. Bhubaneswar has also done good work in managing stray dogs; we can also take a cue from there,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

She said under the new model, penalty might be increased and there could be a ban on particular dog breeds. A “zoning plan” for taking pet dogs out could also be there. Preparing new bylaws may take a few months.

She stated this after councillors raised the issue of dog bite cases in the city. Councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said, “Sterilisation has stopped and people are at the receiving end. Two agencies should be hired for the job. There should also be an arrangement for keeping aggressive dogs in dog pounds for a few days. Ferocious pet dogs should be banned.”

Councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla also raised the issue of the monkey menace. “Not only my ward, many sectors are facing trouble due to the monkey menace. They even enter houses and create a ruckus. Something needs to be done to control it as we are tired of complaining about it,” she added.

Mitra said the MC would raise the issue with the Forest Department “under whose jurisdiction this issue lies”.