DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Street lighting system in Chandigarh all set for overhaul

Street lighting system in Chandigarh all set for overhaul

MC floats request for proposal for LED upgrade, smart monitoring, 10-year infra upkeep

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:00 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An LED-lit road in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation (MC) is going to modernise the street lighting in the city.

It has issued a request for proposal (RFP) inviting bids for the purpose. In its meeting in May this year, the MC General House had decided that the existing lights needed to be replaced with high-efficiency ones having better and centralised control systems.

Advertisement

According to the RFP, the MC needs a single, accountable private sector partner to take over the entire public street lighting system for a defined period, replace existing LED luminaries with current-generation units, restore centralised smart monitoring and control and provide professional operation and maintenance.

Advertisement

The company will deploy new central control and monitoring system (CCMS) feeder panels across all light points with timer-based operation, along with individual light controllers, fully integrated with MC’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

A CCMS with clock-based operation ensures lights are on only during required hours. The selected bidder will have to form ward-wise dedicated maintenance teams and set up 24x7 CCMS monitoring and citizen complaint management system. The new system will also significantly reduce CO2 emissions through savings in electricity consumption resulting from lower wattage.

Advertisement

The selected bidder will be responsible for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of all smart LED luminaires and CCMS feeder panels. The cost of the project will be determined through competitive bidding.

The firm will strengthen infrastructure, including poles, cables (overhead and underground), earthing and junction boxes. It will also be responsible for operation and maintenance of the infrastructure for a 10-year concession period.

In 2018-19, the MC had partnered with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to install energy-efficient LED street lighting infrastructure across the city. As many as 45,871 LED light points and 681 CCMS panels were installed, supported by a multi-year operation and maintenance (O&M) contract.

With the expiration of the EESL O&M contract, the corporation is now independently managing the infrastructure.

As per the RFP, existing luminaires, which are now more than eight years old, have significantly lower luminous efficacy than current-generation LED technology. A majority of the 681 CCMS panels installed by the EESL are now non-operational, timers and clocks are largely inoperative across multiple wards, causing street lights to operate outside scheduled hours, resulting in avoidable energy consumption, the MC claimed in the RFP.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts