Street play on drug addiction staged at hospital

Mohali, June 27
The Behavioural and Mental Health Sciences Team at a multispecialty hospital in Mohali organised a street play on drug addiction.
The event coincided with the UN International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed on June 26 every year. The theme of this year’s event is “People first: Stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention.” People were made aware of the ill-effects of drug through the play.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition
‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...
Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%
Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay
It's pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days
9 landslides, one cloudburst, 6 flash floods reported in Him...