Street play on drug addiction staged at hospital

Mohali, June 27

The Behavioural and Mental Health Sciences Team at a multispecialty hospital in Mohali organised a street play on drug addiction.

The event coincided with the UN International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed on June 26 every year. The theme of this year’s event is “People first: Stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention.” People were made aware of the ill-effects of drug through the play.