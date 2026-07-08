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Home / Chandigarh / Street play on SIR awareness staged at Plaza

Street play on SIR awareness staged at Plaza

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:22 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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As part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) awareness campaign, a Nukkad Natak (street play) was organised at the Sector 17 Plaza on Tuesday to educate and motivate citizens about the importance of the SIR process.

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The street play highlighted the significance of ensuring accurate and updated electoral rolls within the stipulated timeline. Through an engaging and interactive performance, the artistes conveyed key messages on voter participation, enrolment, correction of entries and the responsibility of every citizen in strengthening the democratic process.

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A large number of visitors at the Plaza witnessed the performance and appreciated the initiative. Informational pamphlets on the SIR process were also distributed to enhance awareness and facilitate greater participation.

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