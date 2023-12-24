 Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

Audit flags irregularities | Tells MC to take corrective steps

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

File



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 23

The office of the Principal Director of Audit (Central), Chandigarh, has found several irregularities in the implementation of street vending scheme, while terming it “faulty”.

Glaring anomalies

  • Despite directions, no action was taken against unauthorised street vendors
  • Data regarding unregistered vendors from each vending site not found on record
  • Operation of certain unauthorised vendors at sites allotted by MC can’t be ruled out

Rs 45.31 crore vending fee due

  • In response to audit observation, MC apprised of 10,926 registered vendors, 6,997 defaulted in payment of monthly maintenance charges
  • There are arrears of Rs 45.31 crore, inclusive of a fine of Rs 17.83 crore, for period from April 1, 2018, to March 1, 2022
  • No concrete steps initiated by the Town Vending Committee for recovery of dues

The audit has raised several objections. One of these is the non-initiation of action against unauthorised street vendors. It said the Town Vending Committee in its meeting on August 8, 2019, directed the inspector of the enforcement wing to work out a model of recovery of challan amount from unauthorised vendors by evolving certain mechanism e.g. photography, ceasing or impounding articles with full unit, verification from neighbouring registered vendors and shop owners and residents. In severe cases, FIR may be filed in consultation with the police and law officer.

“The inspector was also directed to follow the Street Vendors Bye-Laws, 2018, strictly on the seizure. Data regarding unregistered/unauthorised vendors from each of the vending sites was also not found on records. Thus, the operation of certain unauthorised vendors at vending sites allotted by the Municipal Corporation could not be ruled out in the audit,” it said.

It found the non-recovery of huge vending fee arrears. In response to audit observation, the corporation apprised that of 10,926 registered vendors under the scheme, 6,997 had defaulted in the payment of monthly maintenance charges and only 3,929 were regularly paying the vending fee. There were arrears of Rs 45.31 crore, inclusive of a fine of Rs 17.83 crore, for the period from April 1, 2018, to March 1, 2022. However, no concrete steps were initiated by the Town Vending Committee for the recovery of arrears. It was observed that the committee had not resorted to the cancellation of the licences despite persistent non-payment of maintenance fee in violation of the provisions of the Central Act of 2014. It also found that steps needed for the maintenance of hygienic conditions and basic amenities by the vendors were not found on record. In further questioned the MC over the lack of social security measures, non-allotment of sites to some eligible vendors covered in the survey and the committee not carrying out a social audit of its activities at least once a year.

“The account of each committee should be audited in accordance..., but details of dedicated bank account and its audit were not provided by the MC. The details of a fresh survey of street vendors on the expiry of five years from the earlier survey conducted in 2016 were also not found on records,” added the report, which as assessed following an RTI query.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2
India

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage

3
Punjab

100-ft-tall minaret to come up in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark Mohammed Rafi’s birth centenary

4
Diaspora

Canada on hunt for drug smuggler who fled to India

5
Punjab

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

6
Diaspora

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti

7
World

Merchant ship with 21 Indians hit by drone off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

8
Himachal

MeT forecasts rain, snow for parts of Himachal Pradesh today; White Christmas to elude Shimla

9
Himachal

Stopped from passing through VIP lane at toll plaza on Shimla-Kalka highway, tourist opens fire; detained

10
India

India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying Indians detained in France

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe

Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe

Was ferrying oil, attack causes fire | Navy, Coast Guard sen...

Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded

Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded

Most from Gujarat, Punjab

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...

Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway

Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway

Net off in Rajouri, Poonch as search op enters Day 3

43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

Record 696 phones seized in Ferozepur jail this year


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

JN. 1 variant: Mohali admn releases Covid advisory

Cath lab for heart patients to come up at GMSH soon

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day