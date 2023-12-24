Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 23

The office of the Principal Director of Audit (Central), Chandigarh, has found several irregularities in the implementation of street vending scheme, while terming it “faulty”.

Glaring anomalies Despite directions, no action was taken against unauthorised street vendors

Data regarding unregistered vendors from each vending site not found on record

Operation of certain unauthorised vendors at sites allotted by MC can’t be ruled out Rs 45.31 crore vending fee due In response to audit observation, MC apprised of 10,926 registered vendors, 6,997 defaulted in payment of monthly maintenance charges

There are arrears of Rs 45.31 crore, inclusive of a fine of Rs 17.83 crore, for period from April 1, 2018, to March 1, 2022

No concrete steps initiated by the Town Vending Committee for recovery of dues

The audit has raised several objections. One of these is the non-initiation of action against unauthorised street vendors. It said the Town Vending Committee in its meeting on August 8, 2019, directed the inspector of the enforcement wing to work out a model of recovery of challan amount from unauthorised vendors by evolving certain mechanism e.g. photography, ceasing or impounding articles with full unit, verification from neighbouring registered vendors and shop owners and residents. In severe cases, FIR may be filed in consultation with the police and law officer.

“The inspector was also directed to follow the Street Vendors Bye-Laws, 2018, strictly on the seizure. Data regarding unregistered/unauthorised vendors from each of the vending sites was also not found on records. Thus, the operation of certain unauthorised vendors at vending sites allotted by the Municipal Corporation could not be ruled out in the audit,” it said.

It found the non-recovery of huge vending fee arrears. In response to audit observation, the corporation apprised that of 10,926 registered vendors under the scheme, 6,997 had defaulted in the payment of monthly maintenance charges and only 3,929 were regularly paying the vending fee. There were arrears of Rs 45.31 crore, inclusive of a fine of Rs 17.83 crore, for the period from April 1, 2018, to March 1, 2022. However, no concrete steps were initiated by the Town Vending Committee for the recovery of arrears. It was observed that the committee had not resorted to the cancellation of the licences despite persistent non-payment of maintenance fee in violation of the provisions of the Central Act of 2014. It also found that steps needed for the maintenance of hygienic conditions and basic amenities by the vendors were not found on record. In further questioned the MC over the lack of social security measures, non-allotment of sites to some eligible vendors covered in the survey and the committee not carrying out a social audit of its activities at least once a year.

“The account of each committee should be audited in accordance..., but details of dedicated bank account and its audit were not provided by the MC. The details of a fresh survey of street vendors on the expiry of five years from the earlier survey conducted in 2016 were also not found on records,” added the report, which as assessed following an RTI query.