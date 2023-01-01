Streets, nightclubs crowded as City Beautiful rings in New Year in style

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, December 31

Overcrowded discotheques, bumper-to-bumper traffic and a plenty of happy faces welcomed the New Year 2023 in the city.

People stuck in traffic jam on both Ambala and Patiala highways, under the Zirakpur flyover on Saturday evening. Nitin Mittal

While the UT police had a tough time handling the crowd, which thronged the local clubs and dining places across the city, residents remained in high spirits to bid adieu to the year 2022.

A huge rush of people was witnessed at the Sector 17 Plaza and restaurants and discotheques in Sector 7, 8, 9, 35 and 43 and at Elante Mall. The most affected area was Sector 26 where people came in a large numbers to celebrate the event.

Officiating SSP Manisha Chaudhary at Sector 26 in Chandigarh on the New Year’s Eve. Tribune photo: RAVI KUMAR

The Chandigarh Police restricted parking of vehicles inside the parking lots after 8 pm, which forced party lovers to look for spaces far away.

“The police could have handled the situation in a better way. Nevertheless, we had a great time on the last day of 2022. I hope this year brings joy and peace in the world,” said Pritam Madan, a youngster.

Girls celebrate the New Year’s Eve at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

“We should see off this year in high spirits and pray for the well-being of everyone,” said Sumit.

Hotels in Sectors 35 and 43 witnessed huge rush too. “We had a good business as people from neighbourhood states reached here to celebrate the day. Despite the scare of Covid making a comeback, people turned up in the city in good numbers. Also, tourists failing to make it to Himachal Pradesh halted in the UT,” added Ishaan, a hotel manager.

Purohit greets people

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit extended greetings to the people of Punjab and Chandigarh on New Year.

In his message, the Governor said, “I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Punjab and Chandigarh at the dawn of New Year-2023.”

“As we step into the New Year, let us resolve to work together towards building a united, prosperous and healthy nation and state/UT. May the New Year be an occasion to make a fresh beginning and renew our resolve for individual as well as collective growth. May this New Year brings joy and prosperity in everyone’s lives,” he said.