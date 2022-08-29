Strengthen beat system: Chandigarh RWAs

Chandigarh, August 28

Representatives of Residents’ Welfare Associations today raised the issue of inordinate delay in disposal of complaints through the public window at the Police Headquarters.

Other issues raised at FOSWAC meeting Delay in disposal of police complaints through public window

Installation of security gates in sectors of City Beautiful

Organised gangs bringing beggars of other states to city

‘No mechanism’ to acknowledge complaints at MC office

During a meeting of the Executive of FOSWAC (Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh) held at People Convention Centre, Sector 36, the representatives took up several issues with SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal. They stressed the need for strengthening the beat system.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman, FOSWAC, said, “The beat police should keep a check on unknown people or salesmen visiting sectors. They should also restart the practice of visiting senior citizens’ residences to listen to their problems. It takes about three months for a complaint submitted at the public window to reach the official concerned.” A member of FOSWAC, VK Nirmal, said the public window at the Police Headquarters was not working efficiently. Many complaints remain unattended for months. There is an urgent need to streamline the process.” Dr KS Chaudhary, president, RWA, Sector 38 (West), said, “An increase in the number of theft cases in the city has scared residents, and they feared to move out for vacations or for attending functions.” Narinder Bhatia, president, Sector 46 RWA, told the SSP that organised gangs brought beggars here in private vehicles, which needed to be checked.

The SSP assured them that he would look into their grievances. He said the Police Department would also take up the matter of installing security gates in sectors with the department concerned. Regarding the problem of increasing number of beggars here, he said the involvement of Social Department was necessary and he would work on it.

President of the RWA, Sector 13, KL Agarwal said there was no mechanism to even acknowledge complaints at the MC office. The officials neither acknowledge complaints nor keep record, what to talk about their redressal, he added.

Meanwhile, KS Panchhi from the RWA, Sector 18, pointed out though vendors had been allotted spaces, yet they did operate from their designated places.