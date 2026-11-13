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Home / Chandigarh / Strict noise curbs sought for Military Literature Festival

Strict noise curbs sought for Military Literature Festival

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:50 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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With the 10th Military Literature Festival scheduled to be held at the Lake Sports Complex near Sukhna Lake from November 13 to 15, Member of the Chandigarh Administrator’s Advisory Council Ajay Jagga has urged the organisers to ensure strict compliance with noise pollution norms during the three-day event.

In a letter addressed to the authorised representative of the Military Literature Festival Association, Jagga highlighted that the Sukhna Lake area is a notified Silence Zone. He also pointed out that the lake has recently received the prestigious Ramsar Site designation, stressing the need for organisers to adhere to environmental norms.

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