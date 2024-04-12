Strike by sanitation workers of Mohali MC continues

Mohali, April 11
Hundreds of Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation members of the Mohali Municipal Corporation staged a protest demonstration at the Phase 3B2 market to urge the state government and MC officials to fulfil their long-pending demands.
The protestors took out a march through markets, roads and streets for a second consecutive day and raised slogans against the state government and MC officials. The protesting workers seek a hike in their salary. They claimed that despite assurances by the Mohali Mayor and the MC Commissioner, nothing has been done so far.
The state general secretary of the Safai Sewak Union, Pawan Goindwal, said, “We have been working for Rs 10,000 salary for many years. It should be hiked to Rs 22,000 given the increase in the cost of living in that time period.”
The protesters said they would continue the strike until their demands were met. One of the protestors said, “We will stage a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and dump garbage there.”
