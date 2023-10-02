Striker Club log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

Striker Club recorded 01-00 win over Mani Majra Sports Complex during the quarterfinals of the State Softball Championship.

City Hawks secured a 10-00 win over St Anne’s School, Sector 32, while CC Club posted a 01-00 win over Government High School, Sector 11.

In the girls’ quarterfinals, Government High School, Sector 15, recorded a 01-00 win over City Hawks. St Anne’s also recorded an identical win over Government High School, Sector 11, along with a Striker Club 01-00 win over the Sector 38 West team.

In the boys’ junior event, NFC recorded a 1-0 win over CCC. In the girls’ junior semifinals, Mission Club beat Carmel Convent 01-00, while the Sector 15 government school secured the 18-08 Sacred Heart team.