Striker & Mission clubs win titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

On the concluding day of the State Softball Tournament at the Mani Majra Sports Complex, Striker Club claimed twin titles today.

In the boys’ junior category, Striker Club defeated Mission Club 06-01. City Hawks claimed third place by recording a 03-01 victory over Chandigarh CC.

In the girls’ junior final, Striker Club recorded a 09-08 win over Mission Club. St. Anne’s, Sector 32, claimed third place by defeating Government High School, Sector 15, with a score of 05-03.

In the boys’ sub-junior final, Mission Club recorded a 07-05 win over Mahadev Club to win the title. St. Anne’s Club defeated CCC 01-00 to claim the third position.

In the girls’ final, Mission Club defeated Sector 15 government school 11–04. Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, claimed third place by recording a 13-03 win over Carmel Convent School, Sector 9.