DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Strikers beat Dazzlers by 29 runs at cricket league

Strikers beat Dazzlers by 29 runs at cricket league

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Capital Strikers kept their winning momentum in the Chandigarh Premier League, organised by the UT Cricket Association, by registering a 29-run victory over Dr Morepen Dazzlers at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

Advertisement

Winning the toss and opting to field, Dazzlers’ bowlers restricted the Strikers at 167/9 in 20 overs. Amrit Lubana played a quickfire innings of 40 off 28 balls, while Arjit Singh contributed 40 off 20 balls. Karan Kaila scored a quick 20 off 8 deliveries. Hartejassvii Kapoor (4/30) claimed maximum wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, Dazzlers’ innings was led by Aayush Sikka (26), Nikhil Kumar (25) and Bhagmender Lather (24). However, the side failed to achieve the target and managed to post 138 in their allotted overs. Raj Angad Bawa (4/23) was the main wicket-taker for the bowling side.

Advertisement

In the second match, Chandigarh Kings continued their dominant run with a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Altruistian. Opting to bat first, Altruistian posted 136. Gurtaj Singh Bains remained the top performer of the day with a 65 off 37 balls. Rohit Dhanda (3/20) and Raman Bishnoi (3/29) shared majority of the wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Kings’ Sanyam Saini posted 49 just 28 balls and Kunal Mahajan scored 28 to help the side achieve the target in 18.1 overs. Harshit Singh (2/32) claimed maximum wickets for the bowling side.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts