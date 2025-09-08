Strikers beat Dazzlers by 29 runs at cricket league

Capital Strikers kept their winning momentum in the Chandigarh Premier League, organised by the UT Cricket Association, by registering a 29-run victory over Dr Morepen Dazzlers at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

Winning the toss and opting to field, Dazzlers’ bowlers restricted the Strikers at 167/9 in 20 overs. Amrit Lubana played a quickfire innings of 40 off 28 balls, while Arjit Singh contributed 40 off 20 balls. Karan Kaila scored a quick 20 off 8 deliveries. Hartejassvii Kapoor (4/30) claimed maximum wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, Dazzlers’ innings was led by Aayush Sikka (26), Nikhil Kumar (25) and Bhagmender Lather (24). However, the side failed to achieve the target and managed to post 138 in their allotted overs. Raj Angad Bawa (4/23) was the main wicket-taker for the bowling side.

In the second match, Chandigarh Kings continued their dominant run with a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Altruistian. Opting to bat first, Altruistian posted 136. Gurtaj Singh Bains remained the top performer of the day with a 65 off 37 balls. Rohit Dhanda (3/20) and Raman Bishnoi (3/29) shared majority of the wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Kings’ Sanyam Saini posted 49 just 28 balls and Kunal Mahajan scored 28 to help the side achieve the target in 18.1 overs. Harshit Singh (2/32) claimed maximum wickets for the bowling side.