Stringent SC/ST Act section invoked in officer suicide case

The Chandigarh Police on Saturday invoked Section 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the case registered in connection with senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s death by suicide, marking the first major step in the ongoing probe. The move followed a complaint by the deceased’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, to the SSP on Friday morning, demanding the inclusion of stringent provisions of the SC/ST Act to the case to ensure accountability.

Yesterday, a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pushpendra Kumar to investigate the case. The SIT formation followed a detailed meeting between Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, IAS D. Suresh and the late officer’s brother Vikram Kumar with UT DGP Sagar Preet Hooda on Friday afternoon. The team will conduct a “time-bound and impartial” inquiry into the circumstances that led to the senior officer’s death.

With the inclusion of the stringent SC/ST provision and the transfer of Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya — one of the key officers named in the late officer’s eight-page “final note” — two of the family’s major demands have now been met by the UT Police and the Haryana Government, respectively. However, the transfer of Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and the arrests of the same two officers named in Amneet Kumar’s FIR complaint (submitted on Thursday) remain pending.

The family has not yet given their consent for post-mortem of the officer’s body lying at PGIMER. The 2001-batch officer allegedly died by suicide at his Sector 11 residence here. His family had refused consent for autopsy, demanding the arrest of senior police officers named in his eight-page “final note”.

Today, the body was moved from the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, to the PGI mortuary, reportedly without the family’s permission — a move that his wife and her relatives have condemned as “a violation of dignity.” Chandigarh Police officials, including DGP Sagar Preet Hooda, who visited family, however, clarified that the autopsy board had been constituted and would proceed only after the family’s consent. The shifting of the body was a due procedure which generally doesn’t require consent, said police sources.

Meanwhile, the case has ignited a storm of political reactions, high-profile visits and calls for systemic accountability.

In his first remarks since the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed party workers in Panchkula on Saturday, assuring the bereaved family of justice. “We will probe the matter, and whosoever is found guilty, action will be taken, no matter how high their rank,” he said.

Saini said he had personally spoken to Amneet Kumar. “I have assured her that justice will be done. We are in touch with the Centre to ensure a fair resolution,” he said, urging Opposition parties not to politicise the incident.

Rohtak SP shifted

The Haryana Government on Saturday transferred Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya — one of the officers named in the “final note” and FIR complaint by Amneet — but retained DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, also accused of “targeted harassment.” IPS Surinder Singh Bhoria has been appointed new Rohtak SP.

However, the family dismissed the transfer as “symbolic,” calling it a “delaying tactic.” “Five days have passed, and not one arrest has been made. Instead, the police shifted the body without our permission,” said Amneet’s brother, Punjab AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta.

Leaders visit residence

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was among the political leaders to visit the Sector 24 residence of the late IPS officer’s wife on Saturday. Speaking to reporters after consoling the bereaved family, Mann expressed anguish over what he termed “a moral and systemic collapse.”

“It’s painful to see a family that worked its way up through education and merit being crushed by institutional bias,” he said, recalling that Amneet — an IAS officer from Punjab — was accompanying Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on an official visit to Japan when the tragedy struck. “It’s ironic that while she was representing Haryana abroad, her husband was dying of discrimination back home,” Mann added.

Leaders of AAP, including Manish Sisodia, have been among the most vocal voices demanding a judicial probe. Sisodia, who met the family in Chandigarh, said, “The system is protecting the powerful. Even after such a tragedy, the FIR doesn’t name those responsible.”

Congress leaders, including Randeep Surjewala, Deepender Hooda, Kumari Selja and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, also visited the bereaved family. Surjewala called the officer’s death “a reflection of caste rot within governance,” while Hooda said, “Until this family gets justice, neither we nor the nation will rest.” Channi termed Puran Kumar “a martyr in the fight against caste oppression.” In a moving gesture, Sonia Gandhi wrote to Amneet P. Kumar, expressing “profound grief and unwavering support,” pledging solidarity in the family’s pursuit of justice.

Dalit voices

Azad Samaj Party president and Nagina (UP) MP Chandrashekhar Azad warned that “anger among weaker sections is boiling over.” Speaking to reporters, he said, “If the government fails to act, we will launch a jail bharo movement. The family is ready to fight, and so are we.”

In a Tweet, BSP chief Mayawati called the incident “a shame on civilised governance,” urging the Supreme Court and Centre to order an independent judicial probe.

Leaders demand systemic reforms

Haryana ministers and senior bureaucrats continued efforts to mediate with the bereaved family. Haryana Minister of Development and Panchayats Krishan Lal Panwar said the government’s priority was to “ensure justice and restore faith in governance,” as he facilitated talks between officials and the family. Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Dr Raja Sekhar Vundru, a respected Dalit bureaucrat, called Puran Kumar “a brilliant and upright officer whose death must trigger systemic reform.” Rajesh Khullar, Chief Principal Secretary, also visited the family.