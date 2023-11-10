Stubble burning: Mohali police, civil officials told to ensure no case in district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 9

In the wake of fresh orders of the Supreme Court to curb fire incidents in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and some parts of Delhi, the civil and police administration convened a joint meeting yesterday and conveyed to the cluster (over 10 villages) and nodal (for each village) officers and SHOs of police stations to ensure zero stubble burning incident in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, while chairing a meeting with SSP Dr Sandeep Garg, made it clear that even a single case of stubble burning would amount to strict action against the cluster/nodal officer and the SHO concerned.

So far, an environment compensation of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed on 35 violators in the district.

The DC asked officials to focus on the vulnerable areas where sowing was about to start. Besides, area/villages from where incidents of stubble burning have been reported repeatedly must be monitored. She asked the cluster and nodal officers to immediately report any such incident to the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

The SSP instructed DSPs and SHOs to be in touch with their civil counterparts (SDMs and other officers) to end the menace of stubble burning. He said the SHOs must visit the sites on receiving information about stubble burning and get the flames doused.

