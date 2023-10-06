Stubble burning: Out to challan farmer, agri team held hostage at Ambala village

Ambala, October 5
A team comprising officials of the Agriculture Department and a patwari, which went to Shahpur village to impose a fine on a farmer for burning paddy stubble, faced opposition from members of a farmer union.
On getting information about the team visiting the spot, local farmers gathered and didn’t allow the officials to issue a challan. They were not even allowed to go back until senior officials of the department reached the village to hold a discussion with the farmers.
Jai Singh, a farmer leader of BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), said “If the government can detect fire incident from satellite and send officials to impose a fine on farmers, why can’t it provide relief to tillers when they suffer losses due to heavy rains and flood. We also don’t want to burn stubble, but have no choice.”
So far, officials have received information about 20 active fire locations and found no blaze at six of these places, while challans were issued in seven cases. The remaining seven cases were under process. The agriculture department has recovered environment compensation charge of Rs 15,000 from the farmers.
Earlier, teams had to face opposition at Fatehgarh Jatwar and Gaganheri villages. However, challans were later issued to the erring farmers.
Dr Jasvinder Saini, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Ambala, said, “There is an increase in stubble burning cases in the past two days. Farmers have ample time to sow the next crop and they should use machines to manage stubble. If they continue to violate the directions, FIRs will be registered against them.”
