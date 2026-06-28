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Home / Chandigarh / Student dies by suicide in Mohali

Student dies by suicide in Mohali

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:45 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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A private university student, living in a rented house at New Aman City in Ranjit Nagar, Kharar, has died by suicide. The deceased, identified as Kareena, was studying at a private university in Kharar.

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According to the police, on June 25, Kareena’s roommate called her family and informed them that Kareena had hung herself from the ceiling fan in her room. The body was shifted to the mortuary at the Kharar Civil Hospital by the police.

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During the investigation, the police recovered a suicide note, in which Kareena said she was taking the step of her own free will.

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