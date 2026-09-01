Student elections: No single dominant group across Chandigarh colleges

No outfit emerged as a dominant player in the student body elections that concluded peacefully across city colleges on Monday.

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Chandigarh colleges saw a busy but orderly Monday, with students turning up at polling booths early in the morning. By midday, most results were out and the scene quickly transitioned from polling booths to celebrations.

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Earlier, the turnout remained low, given the long weekend and students heading home, resulting in competitive elections.

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The NSUI-SDCU-HIMSU alliance won comfortably at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32 C.

Abhiraj Singh became president with 2,189 votes, beating Ekamdeep Singh Brar by a solid 457-vote margin.

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The rest of the panel also won, with Tushar bagging the vice-president’s post with 2,312 votes. Aryan Ranta became secretary with 2,135 votes and Yugal Bindal joint secretary with 2,315 votes.

Initial counts gave HSA candidate Deepanshu the win with 1,192 votes over Harshdeep Singh’s 1,132—a 60-vote gap. A requested recount adjusted the tallies to 1,185 for Deepanshu and 1,137 for Harshdeep, cementing Deepanshu’s victory by a razor-thin 48-vote margin.

Abhay Sandhu secured the vice-president’s post with 1,172 votes. Shashwat Thakur took secretary with 1,735 votes, and Anmol Nainta won joint secretary with 1,422 votes.

Vanika Chaudhary clinched the presidency at the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, leading a newly elected council that includes Aashi Gulia as vice-president, Bhanvi as secretary, and Keerti as joint secretary.

At Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, the whole council was elected unopposed.

Gurleen Kaur assumes the presidency, joined by Mannat as vice-president and Sargam Pasricha as secretary. It was much the same at the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, where Parminder Singh was declared president without any contest.

However, voting was held for the secretary’s post. Karanpreet Singh defeated Shifa 339 votes to 285. Parth Bhatiwal won the B.Com-I class representative seat with 50 votes, while Navneet Kaur won the BA-I representative seat unopposed. The turnout at the college was only 25.24 per cent.

It was a good day for the ABVP at the Government College for Girls, Sector 11, where the group won both top posts. Bhavya Sharma clinched the president’s post while Kumari Khushi became the new vice-president.

The PUSU-SOI-HIMSU-ISO alliance swept all seats at the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11. While Pradeep Oswal secured the president’s post, Harsimran Kaur clinched the vice-president’s post.

Aditika Kaith won the secretary’s seat and Karan Partap Singh of the ISO bagged the joint secretary’s position. This is being called the ISO’s first-ever win in Chandigarh’s student politics.

At Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, a local panel won instead of a national group.

Under the CHF banner, Navjot Singh became president, Arshpreet Singh vice-president, Daksh Sharma secretary, and Jhalak Malhotra joint secretary.

At Dev Samaj College, Sector 45, Parneet Kaur is the new president, Ditya Gupta vice-president, Ashika secretary, and Princy joint secretary.

Aastha Panwar was elected president at the GGSCW, Sector 26. The vice-president’s post was bagged by Aarti Jaiswal as vice-president.

At Commerce College, Sector 50, Prince is the new student council president with Sahibjot Singh as his vice-president.