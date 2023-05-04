Student falls off building, dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

A BA (II) student of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, reportedly died under mysterious circumstances after falling off the second floor of the building here today. The victim has been identified as Ananya, a resident of Sector 37.

Prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide, said a police official. However, no suicide note was recovered from the scene.

The police said the victim went to the washroom and used a chair to reach the other side of the wall through a window, from where she reportedly fell off. The incident was reported around 12.20 pm. The college authorities rushed her to the PGI, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The victim had come to appear in the first exam, which was supposed to start at 2 pm. An inquest proceeding has been initiated at the Sector 36 police station to investigate the matter further.