Student found dead under mysterious circumstances

Panchkula, May 9

A student of a private college in Kharar here died under mysterious circumstances. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan on his hostel premises. The Mohali police at the city Kharar police station have registered a case in the matter under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The deceased boy has been identified as Nitin Ram. His father, Sis Ram, said he was able to have a word with his son on Wednesday; however, later, his phone was found switched-off. He said, “His friend and roommate informed me about his death at around 7 pm.”

He said his 16-year-old son had been tense for a few days. He said, “He had not been granted his admit card for the exams. He discussed the same with me, and we lent him support and asked him to come home.”

He said he visited his son’s room and was doubtful of a foul play. “The police should take strict action against the college in case they are found at fault,” he said.

The boy’s roommate, Ankit, said Nitin was tensed over the grant of the admit card for days. “He was tensed for days as he was short of lectures. He wanted to complete his degree.”

He said he, along with another roommate, tried to enter their room when they saw his body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Investigating Officer Dilbagh Singh said the boy, a resident of Bhiwani, was a student at the private college. He said the police had carried out a postmortem. He said, “We are investigating the matter and will initiate action as per the facts found in the process. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.”

