Student groups celebrate birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh, September 28
To commemorate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised a programme at Student Centre, Panjab University, today.
Students staged a “nukkad natak” under the direction of Farheen Sheikh of the Mass Communication Department, PU.
Social issues such as caste system, corruption, increasing crimes against women besides Bhagat Singh’s ideology of a united India were highlighted.
Meanwhile, the Students for Society (SFS) organised an event on the campus.
The ABVP unit of DAV College also paid tribute to the martyr.
