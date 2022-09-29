Student groups celebrate birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised a programme at Student Centre, Panjab University, today.

Students staged a “nukkad natak” under the direction of Farheen Sheikh of the Mass Communication Department, PU.

Social issues such as caste system, corruption, increasing crimes against women besides Bhagat Singh’s ideology of a united India were highlighted.

Meanwhile, the Students for Society (SFS) organised an event on the campus.

The ABVP unit of DAV College also paid tribute to the martyr.