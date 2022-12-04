Student held in drug case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

An MBA first-year student has been arrested in a drug case.

The police said Tanuj Garg, 23, a resident of Sector 51, was arrested near a park in Sector 51 and 110-gm charas was recovered from him.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector 49 police station. The police suspect that the youth used to supply drugs to college and university students.