Student impaled by rod in Mohali, dies

Mohali, August 10
A 16-year-old student of Class XII of a private school died in a freak mishap here on Tuesday afternoon.
The Sector 69 resident was rushed to a private hospital where he died during the treatment. The police said the victim was scaling a wall when he fell on the grill and a sharp iron rod pierced through his stomach.
The parents of the deceased refused to allow postmortem and the body was handed over to them after inquest proceedings.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...