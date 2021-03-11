Student impaled by rod in Mohali, dies

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 10

A 16-year-old student of Class XII of a private school died in a freak mishap here on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sector 69 resident was rushed to a private hospital where he died during the treatment. The police said the victim was scaling a wall when he fell on the grill and a sharp iron rod pierced through his stomach.

The parents of the deceased refused to allow postmortem and the body was handed over to them after inquest proceedings.