Student killed in hit-&-run

Mohali, June 18
A student was killed when an SUV hit a bike near Rurki Pukhta village on the night of June 16. The deceased has been identified as Shaurya Attri, a native of Shah Talai in Bilaspur district of HP.
He was residing at Shivjot Colony, Kharar, and pursuing a computer course in a private university. Vijay Kumar of Behlolpur reported that on June 16, he was going in his car while Attri was on his bike. A car coming from the opposite side hit the bike and sped away. He noted down the registration number of the car and took the victim to the Kharar hospital where he died.
