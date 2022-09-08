Panjab University elections: Student leaders switch to AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

A group of leaders from different student parties at Panjab University today met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sumit Ruhal, former president of NSO, Paras Rattan of ABVP, Sanjeev Chaudhary, also an ABVP leader, Navaldeep, former president, PUSU, Vinod Dahiya, former president, NSUI-PU, Nishant Kaushal, former president, PUCSC, Amit Dhanda, founder, NSO, and Ravinder Gill, former president, SFPU, joined AAP.

“Both AAP leaders welcomed the students and gave best wishes to launch the CYSS, the AAP student wing, in the university. The student leaders assured that they would make every effort for the party’s victory in the Panjab University Campus Student Council elections,” read a statement.

#arvind kejriwal #bhagwant mann #Panjab University Chandigarh