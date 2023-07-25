Panjab University, Chandigarh: Student political groups get active as elections draw near

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, July 24

Ahead of this year’s Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections, which are likely to be held in September, political groups have become active on the campus. From organising protests to holding grievance resolving sessions in hostels and departments, student leaders and activists are going all out to woo voters.

Last year, the PUCSC elections were held in October after a gap of two years owing to Covid pandemic. Over 10 political groups actively participated. “Last year, the elections were delayed due to a delay in the start of physical classes. It won’t be the case this time. This is a major reason behind sudden active participation of student political wings on the campus. As the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), won the last election, stakes are high for all outfits this year,” said an official.

Last year, CYSS candidate Aayush Khatkar won the presidential poll by bagging 2,712 votes against his nearest rival Harish Gujjar of the ABVP, who was polled 2,052 votes. Parties are not only approaching the students, but also started setting the equations right by breaking into rival groups.

“Last month, many student leaders joined a leading group. The party, which was formed a few months before the last elections, got a major boost by the joining of leaders from the rival groups,” said Shreyas, a university student who is actively participating in canvassing for a group.

The student leaders are also making their presence felt on various social media platforms. “There are many social media platforms meant for such events. And everyone is trying to get publicity. The parties have actively started canvassing through their own social media pages. The most popular is Instagram where information about activities is posted on a daily basis,” said Rishabh, another student.

#Panjab University Chandigarh