DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Student protests, rumours put Punjab educational institutions on alert; police step up campus security

Student protests, rumours put Punjab educational institutions on alert; police step up campus security

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:45 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ropar Range DIG Nanak Singh and Mohali SSP Varun Sharma visited the Chandigarh University and held constructive talks with management for the safety and welfare of students on Monday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

A series of protests at different educational institutions and swirling rumours among students have prompted the police and administration officials to remain alert to any possibility of a sabotage incident and counter the “current security situation in Punjab”.

The police have suggested additional steps to educational institution authorities to keep all communication channels open between educational institutes and police officials.

Advertisement

Chitkara University, Banur; Lovely Professional University, Phagwara; and Government College, Phase 6, Mohali, have witnessed student protests for separate reasons, but the police are not taking any chances.

Advertisement

Although no such incident has been reported at Chandigarh University, Ropar Range DIG Nanak Singh and Mohali SSP Varun Sharma visited the Gharuan varsity and held talks with the university management regarding the safety and welfare of students on Monday.

Explaining the rationale behind the meeting on its social media handle, the Mohali police said, “With the aim of further improving the safety, welfare and campus environment of students, DIG Ropar Range and Mohali SSP held a meeting with Chandigarh University management. During this, discussions were held regarding ensuring the safety of students, creating a safe and comfortable environment and further strengthening mutual cooperation and coordination between the police and the university management and various suggestions were shared.”

Advertisement

At Chitkara University near Banur, where protests rocked the varsity for two days over the alleged death of a student inside the campus, Patiala Range DIG Kuldeep Chahal visited the campus on Sunday and addressed the students, telling them that the police were there for students’ safety and to maintain law and order.

Chitkara University authorities have clarified that no such death took place and that an investigation is on regarding the rumour mongers.

In another development, B.Com fifth-semester students of Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Phase 6, Mohali, on Monday staged a sudden protest against the college authorities over the delay in issuing their Detailed Marklist for the past two years.

A DSP-rank official took to the social media handle of the SAS Nagar Police with a message that college and university students should contact the Station House Officer of the nearest police station if their complaints are not resolved to their satisfaction.

In another unrelated development, the Mohali police clarified a viral video showing chaos caused by the throwing of counterfeit foreign currency notes at the Sector 71-77 intersection on Airport Road on Sunday. Explaining the facts of the matter, the police appealed to people not to pay attention to rumours.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts