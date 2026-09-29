Student protests, rumours put Punjab educational institutions on alert; police step up campus security

A series of protests at different educational institutions and swirling rumours among students have prompted the police and administration officials to remain alert to any possibility of a sabotage incident and counter the “current security situation in Punjab”.

The police have suggested additional steps to educational institution authorities to keep all communication channels open between educational institutes and police officials.

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Chitkara University, Banur; Lovely Professional University, Phagwara; and Government College, Phase 6, Mohali, have witnessed student protests for separate reasons, but the police are not taking any chances.

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Although no such incident has been reported at Chandigarh University, Ropar Range DIG Nanak Singh and Mohali SSP Varun Sharma visited the Gharuan varsity and held talks with the university management regarding the safety and welfare of students on Monday.

Explaining the rationale behind the meeting on its social media handle, the Mohali police said, “With the aim of further improving the safety, welfare and campus environment of students, DIG Ropar Range and Mohali SSP held a meeting with Chandigarh University management. During this, discussions were held regarding ensuring the safety of students, creating a safe and comfortable environment and further strengthening mutual cooperation and coordination between the police and the university management and various suggestions were shared.”

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At Chitkara University near Banur, where protests rocked the varsity for two days over the alleged death of a student inside the campus, Patiala Range DIG Kuldeep Chahal visited the campus on Sunday and addressed the students, telling them that the police were there for students’ safety and to maintain law and order.

Chitkara University authorities have clarified that no such death took place and that an investigation is on regarding the rumour mongers.

In another development, B.Com fifth-semester students of Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Phase 6, Mohali, on Monday staged a sudden protest against the college authorities over the delay in issuing their Detailed Marklist for the past two years.

A DSP-rank official took to the social media handle of the SAS Nagar Police with a message that college and university students should contact the Station House Officer of the nearest police station if their complaints are not resolved to their satisfaction.

In another unrelated development, the Mohali police clarified a viral video showing chaos caused by the throwing of counterfeit foreign currency notes at the Sector 71-77 intersection on Airport Road on Sunday. Explaining the facts of the matter, the police appealed to people not to pay attention to rumours.