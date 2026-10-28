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Home / Chandigarh / Student stabbed in Chandigarh University hostel, protest erupts over security lapses

Student stabbed in Chandigarh University hostel, protest erupts over security lapses

High drama at Mohali campus after midnight stabbing; police say dispute between roommates over switching on fan escalated into violence, accused arrested

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:10 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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A student was injured in a knife attack at a hostel of Chandigarh University’s Gharuan campus in Mohali around midnight on Tuesday, triggering a protest by students over alleged lax security measures on the campus.

Police said a disagreement between two roommates over switching on the fan escalated into an argument and an attack on each other. The accused has been arrested in the case.

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Following the incident, students gathered in large numbers and raised slogans against the university authorities. Police personnel rushed to the spot to control the crowd.

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Police are investigating the matter. Officials said the injured student was stable and undergoing treatment at Sub-Divisional Hospital, Kharar.

Police are also keeping an eye on anti-social elements and social media handles to check rumours and the spread of unverified information.

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