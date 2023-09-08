Student welfare priority: PUCSC prez

Chandigarh, September 7
A day after getting elected as president of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC), National Students Union of India (NSUI) leader Jatinder Singh ensured to work for the development of the university. During a formal interaction, he said that the students’ mandate would be honoured. “Our foremost priority is to form the PUCSC constitution to help the students know their power,” said Jatinder.
A calm campus
Meanwhile, a day after the elections, the university wore a deserted look. The aftereffects of the much-hyped elections could be seen in uprooted plants and litter on the campus. As the authorities shut the campus on September 8, the hostellers left for their native places following the long weekend. “This is the silence post elections. Majority of the hostels are empty and with the departments shut till Sunday, the campus will come back alive on Monday,” said Prerna, a student.
