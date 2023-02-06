Chandigarh: Students back protesting teaching, non-teaching staff

Chandigarh, February 5
Various student associations supported the ongoing protest by members of teaching and non-teaching staff of privately managed government aided colleges here.
The protest entered the fifth day at DAV College, Sector 10, here, today. Teachers are protesting against the UT Administration for delay in implementation of UGC regulations, clearing pending CAS promotions, not providing benefits and allowances on a par with government colleges and grant of revised pay scales to non-teaching staff.
More than 500 employees of Chandigarh colleges, along with 200 students, held a massive demonstration followed by a rally under the banner of Joint Action Committee (JAC) here today. Student leaders, including Pushpinder, DAV Students’ Council president, Gurbaj Bath, GGDSD College Students’ Council president, Pargat Singh, SGGS Students’ Council president, and Shifali, Preeti and Anamika girl, wing in-charges, joined the protest.
