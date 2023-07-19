Students can opt for another stream if seats filled: Chandigarh Administration in HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 18

The Chandigarh Administration has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that students will be permitted to apply in another stream in case all seats in the stream they had initially applied for are filled.

The submission before Justice Vikas Bahl’s Bench came during the hearing of a petition filed by a Class X passout challenging 85 per cent reservation for government school students in Class XI in UT government schools.

Seeking the quashing of the prospectus of Chandigarh government schools, the petitioner through counsel Aalok Jagga had submitted that the 85 per cent reservation was illegal.

Appearing before the Bench, senior standing counsel for the respondents Sumeet Jain submitted: “Even in case a student has applied in a particular stream and the seats in the said stream are filled, the student would have an option of amending the application and apply in another stream. In case of his/her falling in the merit list of the said stream, seat would be allotted to the student.”

Jain also told Justice Bahl’s Bench that the last date for joining of students already allotted seats in the first counseling was July 14. Every effort would be made to complete the second counseling, to be held subsequently, as expeditiously as possible.

Justice Bahl, on the previous date of hearing, had asked the authorities concerned to specify, among other things, the total number of vacant seats. The Bench had asserted it transpired during the course of arguments that there was a possibility of some seats being vacant. As such, the respondent-authorities were directed to file an affidavit also specifying the schools in which the seats were vacant.

Justice Bahl had further made it clear that the affidavit was also required to give the details of the streams in which seats were vacant in each school. The waiting-list data for each stream in both government and non-government categories was also directed to be submitted. A fresh affidavit on information sought by the court would now be submitted on the next date of hearing.

