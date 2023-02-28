Students hold eco-friendly roadshow

Chandigarh, February 27
Students of University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, organised a roadshow to promote and publicise their annual fest Goonj. The roadshow was conducted on an eco-friendly note only on the cycles. The students started from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology and covered the south campus including the departments like BDS, UIAMS, BH-8, girls’ hostels, Dental College, Neurology Department. The fest is schedule from March 2 to 4.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP, allies to retain Tripura & Nagaland, close contest in Meghalaya: Exit polls
Saffron party set to expand footprint | Cong may see near-ro...
Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama
2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...
Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien
Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue