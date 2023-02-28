Students hold eco-friendly roadshow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

Students of University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, organised a roadshow to promote and publicise their annual fest Goonj. The roadshow was conducted on an eco-friendly note only on the cycles. The students started from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology and covered the south campus including the departments like BDS, UIAMS, BH-8, girls’ hostels, Dental College, Neurology Department. The fest is schedule from March 2 to 4.