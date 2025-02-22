Students on tenterhooks over delayed NEET-PG counselling at GMCH-32

The third round of counselling for NEET-PG students at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, scheduled for February 5 has been indefinitely delayed, leaving students anxious and uncertain about their future.

While the first two rounds of counselling were conducted on time, the Supreme Court’s ruling on January 29, which barred domicile-based reservations for postgraduate medical admissions under the state quota, led to the suspension of the third round.

Following the verdict, a series of meetings have been held by the GMCH administration, but no resolution has been reached. Students who have cleared the NEET-PG exam and are eligible for counselling remain in limbo.

Addressing the issue, GMCH director principal AK Attri said, “There are 35 vacant seats under the state quota. In light of the January 29 judgment, we could not proceed with the third counselling as it would be considered contempt of court. The UT Administration is actively seeking clarification from the Supreme Court on whether GMCH can proceed with the third round based on the existing criteria.”

Notably, Himachal Pradesh, which also had domicile-based state quota has completed third counselling for NEET-PG as per the Supreme Court judgement.

Also, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had mentioned in the schedule that the last date for the third round is February 15 for all institutes, so that the stray rounds can be conducted afterwards, but GMCH is running behind schedule.

Notably, all-India quota counselling, including the stray round, has already been completed, and students admitted under the category have joined their respective institutions. However, many students awaiting state quota seats continue to suffer due to the unresolved legal situation. With the next NEET-PG exam scheduled for June, those who cleared the exam last year are now left in uncertainty, unable to claim their rightful seats.

Some affected candidates are MBBS graduates from GMCH itself, while others belong to the state domicile category. Almost all of them had given up their all-India quota seats in hopes of securing admission under the state quota.

The GMCH remains a preferred choice for students due to the absence of a postgraduation service bond. However, the delay in counselling could result in them losing an entire year of their careers.

Besides, if the issue remains unresolved, students will be forced to reappear for NEET-PG, one of the most challenging entrance exams.

“We are deeply worried about our future. The next exam is in June, and since we were confident about securing a seat, we have not adequately prepared for it this year. The administration and GMCH-32 must act swiftly and reach a decision. The counselling process must resume soon, as our careers are at stake,” expressed students awaiting the 35 vacant seats at the institute.