Students participated in the talent hunt

CL DAV Public School, Panchkula

CL DAV Public School, Panchkula, witnessed a dazzling display of talent as students from classes I to III showcased their extraordinary prowess in singing, dancing, stand-up comedy and rapping. The young stars delivered sparkling performances, leaving their friends and teachers spellbound. The talent hunt served as a platform for the budding performers to exhibit their creativity and confidence, setting a promising tone for their future endeavours.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh team has createdan Itsy Bitsy Corner - a Play Area wherein children can experience structured play along with learning. The School President, Mrs Neena Setya and Mannat Sharma of Class V-A inaugurated the arena. Also present on the occasion were Managing Director, Sh. Parveen Setya, Director, Sh. Devraj Setya and excited Pre-Primary Globalites along with their grandparents who showed keen interest in the exquisite activities installed in the Zone.

