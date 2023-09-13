Students participated in the talent hunt

CL DAV Public School, Panchkula
CL DAV Public School, Panchkula, witnessed a dazzling display of talent as students from classes I to III showcased their extraordinary prowess in singing, dancing, stand-up comedy and rapping. The young stars delivered sparkling performances, leaving their friends and teachers spellbound. The talent hunt served as a platform for the budding performers to exhibit their creativity and confidence, setting a promising tone for their future endeavours.
Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh
Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh team has createdan Itsy Bitsy Corner - a Play Area wherein children can experience structured play along with learning. The School President, Mrs Neena Setya and Mannat Sharma of Class V-A inaugurated the arena. Also present on the occasion were Managing Director, Sh. Parveen Setya, Director, Sh. Devraj Setya and excited Pre-Primary Globalites along with their grandparents who showed keen interest in the exquisite activities installed in the Zone.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench
Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI
Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma
Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...