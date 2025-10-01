DT
Home / Chandigarh / Students pour their heart out on canvas

Students pour their heart out on canvas

This year’s theme was ‘Viksit Bharat ke Rang Kala Ke Sang’ as a part of celebration of ‘Seva Parv’ – an idea of ‘Developed India’

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 01, 2025 IST
The sizzling heat on the concluding day of the two-day art workshop-cum-painting competition failed to dampen the spirits of intrepid students of various tricity schools to take part in the event.

A joint venture of the North Zone Cultural Centre and Chandigarh Lalit Kala Academy, the gala event attracted 101 tricity professional artists and 174 college students, who turned up to take part in the workshop at Kalagram, Manimajra, on Day 1.

This year’s theme was ‘Viksit Bharat ke Rang Kala Ke Sang’ as a part of celebration of ‘Seva Parv’ – an idea of ‘Developed India’.

Erudite art icons, including Madan Lal, Ram Partap Verma and Viney Vadhera, were members of the jury. In the professional category, Gurpreet Dhiman won the first prize, whereas, Ajay Arya and Prabhinder Lall got the second and third prize, respectively.

In the category of college students, Kritika Rajput, Government College of Art, Sector 10, won the first prize. Mehak Saini, Post Graduate College, Sector 11, Chandigarh, won the second prize, Vinesh Kumar, Chandigarh College of Architecture, Sector 12, got the third prize and Rehnuma Rani, Government College of Art, Sector 10, received the special prize.

In the category of school students, Nitu, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, won the first prize, Laxmi, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, got the second prize, and Nirosha, Government Model High School, New Indra Colony, Manimajra, received the third prize.

Chetan Sharma, Government Model High School, Sector 50D, Mansi, Ajit Karam Singh International Public School (AKSIPS), Sector 45, and Maanik, Ankur School, Panjab University Campus, Sector 14, received the consolation prizes.

