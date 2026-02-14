Students protest increase in fee at CGC, Jhanjeri

Hundreds of students staged a protest against hike in annual fee at the CGC, Jhanjeri University campus, for the third day today. Agitated students alleged that the management was overcharging students than the fee prescribed by the Punjab Technical University (PTU).

Students had heated arguments with faculty and the administrative staff. Most classes were affected by the protest. Students alleged that the institution was charging abnormally high annual fee as compared to other institutions affiliated to the PTU. University official said it was a software glitch which was removed. Classes were being held as per schedule, they said. — TNS

