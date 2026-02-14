DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Students protest increase in fee at CGC, Jhanjeri

Students protest increase in fee at CGC, Jhanjeri

Most classes were affected by the protest

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:56 AM Feb 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students during protest at CGC, Jhanjeri.
Advertisement

Hundreds of students staged a protest against hike in annual fee at the CGC, Jhanjeri University campus, for the third day today. Agitated students alleged that the management was overcharging students than the fee prescribed by the Punjab Technical University (PTU).

Advertisement

Students had heated arguments with faculty and the administrative staff. Most classes were affected by the protest. Students alleged that the institution was charging abnormally high annual fee as compared to other institutions affiliated to the PTU. University official said it was a software glitch which was removed. Classes were being held as per schedule, they said. — TNS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts