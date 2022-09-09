Students sensitised on traffic rules

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 8

A seminar on traffic awareness was held for the students of classes VI to XII at St Stephen’s School in Togan under the Safe Vaahan policy of the Punjab Government.

A traffic cop from Mohali, ASI Janak Raj, conducted the seminar and spoke about traffic lights, traffic symbols and importance of driving licence and other documents. He told the students about the consequences of driving sans licence. Parents of the students were asked to not allow their children to ride a motorised vehicle or a two-wheeler.

