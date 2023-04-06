Students sensitised to cybercrime

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 5

In view of the increasing cases of cybercrime, the district police today organised a programme, “Cyber Raahgiri”, at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 6, here today.

Cyber police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar, while addressing students, teachers and other staff, said they should not share their personal information such as ATM card, bank account details, mobile number, OTP, etc, in any way with unknown persons.

He said cybercriminals cheat people by making them disclose personal information. They should not talk to any unknown person on the phone and get misled by cybercriminals promising them lottery, job abroad etc.

Rajesh Kumar said in today’s digital era, there was a need to be careful while using mobile, computer and Internet. Keep strong passwords for Internet banking, social media, e-mail and do not repeat passwords on different sites. Keep changing passwords regularly. Monitor your children while they are using the Internet, so that they can be saved from becoming the victims of cybercrimes, he said.

Later, the police distributed awareness posters in public places. They said in case you become the victim of a fraud or an unknown person asks you for personal information, immediately call the cyber helpline number 1930 to lodge a complaint.

Dial 1930 for plaint

In case you become the victim of a fraud or an unknown person asks you for personal information, immediately call the cyber helpline number 1930 to lodge a complaint.