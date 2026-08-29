Students Shine at TechManthan with Innovative Projects and Creative Skills

BCM Arya School, Lalton, brought laurels to the institution with an impressive performance at TechManthan, held at BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar. Keshav (Class X) and Vipin (Class XI) won the first prize for their walking robot project, while Gurneet (Class XI) secured second prize in retro to rumble and Sarakshi (Class X) won the third prize in typography. Principal Kritika Seth congratulated the achievers and appreciated their creativity, technical skills, teamwork and dedication.

Advertisement