Students showcase world of African savanna

The Montessori Lower Elementary children from Vivek High School (VHS) showcased the world of the African Savanna in a spectacle for all ages, the musical, “The Lion King”.

The play, an adaptation of the 1994 Disney film, originally premiered on Broadway in 1997, showcased 103 actors, aged between 8-9 years and was directed by Vikramjeet Singh Mamik, Director of VHS.

“The staging brought the African Savanna to life, making it an engaging experience for both performers and the audience,” said Mamik.

Principal Amarjyoti Chawla praised the production.