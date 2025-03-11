DT
Home / Chandigarh / Students showcase world of African savanna

Students showcase world of African savanna

The play, an adaptation of the 1994 Disney film, originally premiered on Broadway in 1997, had103 actors
Mohali, Updated At : 04:02 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
Students staging a play, ‘The Lion King’, at Vivek High School on Monday.
The Montessori Lower Elementary children from Vivek High School (VHS) showcased the world of the African Savanna in a spectacle for all ages, the musical, “The Lion King”.

The play, an adaptation of the 1994 Disney film, originally premiered on Broadway in 1997, showcased 103 actors, aged between 8-9 years and was directed by Vikramjeet Singh Mamik, Director of VHS.

“The staging brought the African Savanna to life, making it an engaging experience for both performers and the audience,” said Mamik.

Principal Amarjyoti Chawla praised the production.

